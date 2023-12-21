'Why not show love?' Widow forgives brother in South Buffalo crash that killed her husband

BUFFALO, NY — On February 18, Chris Kleinbach died in a car accident when his brother-in-law was driving; now, his widow, Rachel, is asking for the community to forgive him.

WKBW

"Not forgiving my brother would not bring my husband back. It won't. So why not? Why not show love and compassion, grace and kindness and forgive?" said Kleinbach.

Kleinbach received the phone call that her brother, Paul McCaslin,was in a car accident and then was told her husband did not make it.

"They were almost best friends. I say all the time they weren't brothers-in-law. They were brothers," said Kleinbach.

McCaslin pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the second degree on September 5th and was sentenced to 5 years of probation on Monday.

After social media outrage, Kleinbach asks the community to forgive her brother—like she has.

"To hear people talk about how he should have got life in prison or he should have got harsher jail time. I asked the District Attorney and the judge. I begged for no jail time," said Kleinbach.

Kleinbach and her family will never forget Chris as the loving and goofy man who took Kleinbach to prom 25 years ago.

