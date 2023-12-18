Buffalo man sentenced in connection to deadly crash on McKinley Parkway in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Paul D. McCaslin of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to five years of probation.

The district attorney's office said on March 18, 2023, McCaslin was driving at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol and crashed his vehicle into several trees on McKinley Parkway in Buffalo. 44-year-old Christopher J. Kleinbach of Buffalo was injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. McCaslin was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated for injuries.

McCaslin pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter in September.

As part of his sentence he was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, surcharges, and his driver’s license was revoked for 12 months. An ignition interlock device must remain installed in his vehicle for five years after he gets his license back.