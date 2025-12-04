'Whole city behind you': Buffalo family getting groceries for next three years after deadly fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a story of unimaginable heartbreak for the Rodriguez family after a fire killed their two young children. The City of Good Neighbors is stepping up to make sure they have everything they need during this trying time.

"It just brings tears to our eyes because you think you're alone throughout life, and you just have a whole city behind you, it's insane," JayJay Rojas said.

Rojas is a family member taking care of the surviving children. He's been updating social media about how they've been doing and the support they've been getting.

West Herr donated a van for Rojas to transport the kids. Tops offered full catering for the funeral services. Five Star Bank created an Amazon wish list and is taking care of those needs.

Taylor Epps Lane giving out fruit to families on Broadway in Buffalo

Lenny Lane with Buffalo Fathers is providing groceries to the family for three years, just as he did for families impacted by the Tops mass shooting.

"It touched my heart," Lane said. "We can be there for however long he needs us to be there to help stabilize that family and get them back on their feet."

And as a retired Buffalo Firefighter and someone still grieving the loss of a grandchild, he gets it.

"So my thing was not to rush them, see what they want gradually and move with the family," he said.

