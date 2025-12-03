What's next for DL&W Terminal?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has terminated its agreement with Sam Savarino for the redevelopment of the second floor of the historic DL&W Terminal near Canalside, putting another Buffalo waterfront project in limbo.

The NFTA announced it ended the pre-development agreement, which was signed in 2020. It granted them the rights to the second floor of the terminal. The plans included options for fresh food vendors, dining and an entertainment venue, which was expected to open in 2028.

"The NFTA acted in good faith for many years, despite the developer's failure to provide a viable business plan," the authority said in a statement about the termination.

When contacted on Tuesday, the NFTA declined to comment further. Savarino also declined to comment.

However, Savarino publicly filed an available verified notice of claim against the NFTA, alleging breach of contract and interference with prospective business opportunities.

The redevelopment plans called for converting the second floor into a public market and gathering space. Savarino shared plans to restore a historic railcar and incorporate it into his vision for the space.

"There's no telling what it could be in there," Savarino said in June. "It could be the sound booth and VIP seating for the concert facility inside. It could end up being located outside the facility as a bar or restaurant or connected to the bar and restaurant."

Buffalo resident William Thompson said he's excited about the development plans.

"I'd love to see more people around here at all times of the year," Thompson said. "I would love something for groceries, public art."

Thompson said the additional amenities would create a destination that brings more visitors to the area year-round.

"If they had a destination people could go to, it would bring a lot more people," Thompson said.

Despite the setback with the second-floor redevelopment, the NFTA plans to cut the ribbon on its rail station at the DL&W next week, which will extend Metro Rail service behind the KeyBank Center. The authority also plans to complete an enclosed walkway to the arena on the second floor in 2026.

The NFTA plans to reopen a request for proposals for the development of the second floor next year.