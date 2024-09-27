What you need to know about the first-ever Lewiston Wing Walk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roaming Table Food Tours is hosting the first Lewiston Wing Walk this weekend.

Participants will follow a wing route featuring seven different restaurants and taste 12 flavors of wings. Then after the walk, they will vote for the best wings at the after-party celebration at the Lewiston Stone House.

"We're really excited about this event," said Chris Tepas, the owner of Roaming Table Food Tours. "Purchase your tickets online and then come and join us in this beautiful village of Lewiston."

A portion of all proceeds from the Wing Walk will be donated to Upward Design For Life, a nonprofit that furnishes homes for refugees, victims of domestic violence, individuals transitioning out of homeless shelters, veterans and more.

The executive director and founder, Dionne Williamson, said she is grateful to to have this support come to the organization.

"Our organization is small. So any opportunity we have to gain exposure of the work we are doing it only enhances our work and continues to help support the community," said Williamson.

Tickets are still available for purchase online for the Lewiston Wing Walk. You can find more information here.