'We've waited long enough': Kensington Expressway project debate continues, so what's next?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A billion-dollar project aimed at reconnecting a Buffalo community has caused debate and division. But now, all sides are pushing forward.

The project has been on hold after a judge granted a temporary injunction, until an environmental impact study is done.

"Our hope is that we can get everybody to commit to better," said Sam Radford with the Restore Our Community Coalition or ROCC.

ROCC's stance is: let's build, not block. Then, you have the East Side Parkway Coalition, which is pushing for the full restoration of the parkway.

Both want that environmental impact study.

Taylor Epps Neighbors watching a presentation at the meeting

ROCC hosted a meeting at Mount Olive Baptist Church to get everyone on the same page and get answers to some questions.

"This is a community-led and community-driven project, and it will remain that way. I want the community's voices and concerns to be addressed as we continue to move it forward," said Sydney Brown, with ROCC.

They also brought in Lanessa Owens-Chaplin, who did work on I-81 in Syracuse, to explain why doing an Environmental Impact Study is so important.

When will that environmental impact study happen?

A representative from the NYSDOT was there to help answer that question.

"It depends on how much community engagement is being put forth," said Richard Fontana, Special Assistant with NYSDOT and former Buffalo Common Council Member. "We want to get the project started eventually."

"I want them to take an honest look at the alternatives, what should be done, why it should be done and I want it done as expeditiously as possible," said Terrence Robinson, who's been fighting against the state's plan with the East Side Parkway Coalition (ESP).

Robinson said he was disappointed with answers from the DOT and wants them to look out for neighbors' environmental interests.

Taylor Epps The Kensington Expressway project remains on hold

Can both sides (ROCC and ESP) come together on a plan forward? Brown says she believes so. Another thing both sides agree on is that this needs to happen soon.

How much will this project cost?

Too early to tell, but it will be higher than originally planned.

What's next?

From the state? Community engagement and then the environmental impact study.

From the community? More discussion at a meeting on August 21.