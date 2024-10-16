Watch Now
'We've been here 100 years': Buffalo Restaurant Week at Chef's

Buffalo Restaurant Week is October 14-16 at multiple participating locations throughout the city
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to eat!

Chef's Restaurant is one of the founding restaurants that started Buffalo Restaurant Week and now there are multiple participating locations throughout the city.

“I think the fact that we’ve been here a hundred years, we’ve endured everything that Buffalo has had,” said Lou Billittier, Chef’s co-owner. “We try to serve quality food at a fair price and we like to get involved with the community. We’re very community-oriented.”

This year Chef’s is offering a three-course dinner including a soup or salad, a main entree and a cannoli for dessert for $30.

