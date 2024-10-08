'We've always loved ice cream': Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream expands with a new location in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sweet new addition in Buffalo's Five Points Neighborhood is now open to the public.

Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream has opened a new location on W. Utica Street and is already adding to the momentum of the growing West Side business district.

WKBW A new location for Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream has opened up at 488 W. Utica in Buffalo's Five Points Neighborhood.

The new ice cream shop is a passion project for co-owners Cassandra and Deacon Tasker.

"We kind of saw it as a bit of an ice cream desert up here," Deacon Tasker told me. "We knew this neighborhood would love a craft product. The whole city would."

"We've always loved ice cream," added Cassandra Tasker. "We ended up researching it. It started as a passion and we decided to take it a bit further."

Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream



Located at 488 W. Utica Street

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

Ice cream is made right on-site using natural flavors and local seasonal products

There are a variety of dairy-free options available

The new shop also features a bar that offers craft beer and wine along with a selection of food items

This is Rosie's second location, the first one opened in East Aurora in 2021

WKBW Cassandra and Deacon Tasker, Co-owners of Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream, speak with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo about their new ice cream shop on W. Utica Street.

WKBW Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream is made in-house using natural flavors and locally sourced seasonal ingredients.

WKBW Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream makes waffle cones daily using a homemade recipe.

Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream originally opened in East Aurora in 2021 and after quickly earning a loyal following the Taskers decided to expand. The family purchased and completely renovated the building at 488 W. Utica where the ice cream shop's second location is now open.