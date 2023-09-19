‘We're working hard to keep it as stable as possible’: Stabilizing Richardson Olmsted Complex

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — One of Buffalo's most iconic structures is now the focus of a renewed redevelopment effort. Plans continue to revive the Richardson Olmsted Complex at Elmwood and Forest in Buffalo.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley was given a tour of some of the complex.

WKBW Heading into former Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

As the Richardson Hotel is celebrating a grand re-opening Tuesday evening under a new owner, it is a race against time to stabilize a large portion of the buildings for redevelopment.

“We're reactivating the buildings. We're taking down the fences. We're connecting Buffalo State, Elmwood Village, Black Rock, and Riverside to north Buffalo,” replied Parish Roselli, president, Richardson Center Corporation.

WKBW Iconic Richardson Towers.

Mistakes of Buffalo's past can remain an obstacle to creating a better future. New York State shuttered this massive complex in 1974 when it shut down the original former Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

WKBW Parish Roselli, president, Richardson Center Corporation.

“It's been a long haul,” declared Roselli.

Nearly four decades later there are still eerie reminders of the past among the deterioration with old wheelchairs and items scattered.

WKBW Old wheel chair in former psychiatric center.

“These buildings were designed as a machine for mental well-being and that was an 1800s design. Things have moved on,” remarked Roselli.

Roselli leads the non-profit, which is working to preserve the historic 142-year-old property while allowing Developer Doug Jemal to lease some of the buildings and build up to 250 apartments.

But Roselli says they're hoping time doesn't run out. The structures are crumbling and he's asking the state for $12 million to use for stabilization.

WKBW Crumbling inside the structure.

“And that's really where we're struggling. As time is passing, mother nature is taking its toll and we have a number of buildings that have suffered damage with the storms we've had over the last few years. And our concern is will there still be buildings left for him to redevelop into,” explained Roselli.



WKBW Outside area of buildings.

And to give an idea of the deterioration, in one of the old rooms, the floor collapsed.

"What we're simply saying to our elected officials is it's not mission accomplished yet, let's finish up at least get the roof and building stabilized so that with a few million dollars of state reinvestment, we can unlock perhaps a quarter billion private investment,” Roselli described.

WKBW Inside hotel.

The original Hotel Henry was the first piece of a major redevelopment at this site and opened in 2017, but the pandemic forced it closer causing a major setback.

Fortunately, Jemal stepped in and reopened it as the Richardson Hotel. and now Douglas Development has been conducting asbestos abatement.

WKBW Inside decaying buildings.

“So, the bulk of these western buildings have had asbestos and lead removed and now they're we're actively working on designs and working with the park service for permitting and approvals,” Roselli noted.



Roselli says Jemal is hoping to open the apartments as early as next year, but the bottom line — the goal is never to see this massive, iconic structure demolished.

“We're working hard to keep it as stable as possible,” responded Roselli.

