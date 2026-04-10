BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction began Monday on the final phase of the nearly $60 million Cars Sharing Main Street project, a major transformation aimed at revitalizing downtown Buffalo.

The final phase impacts a six-tenths of a mile stretch of Main Street from Mohawk to Exchange, bringing cars back to the section of the street that has been closed to traffic since 1985.

"We're very excited to see it crossing this finish line into the final construction," Angela Keppel said.

WKBW Angela Keppel, with Buffalo Place, explains the project.

Keppel, representing Buffalo Place, said the initiative could be a game changer for the downtown corridor.

"It's rebuilding the entire Metro Rail tracks and building a better street for everyone, so there'll be cars, there'll be pedestrian amenities, beautiful plantings and it's a better, accessible, safer street for everyone," Keppel remarked.

WATCH: 'We're very excited': Final phase of Cars Sharing Main Street project underway in downtown Buffalo

'We're very excited': Final phase of Cars Sharing Main Street project underway in downtown Buffalo

Buffalo's Rapid Transit has been a dilemma for decades in the downtown corridor. Main Street was closed to traffic in 1985 from West Tupper to Exchange Street, which forced businesses to shut down.

Cars returned to share the street with Metro trains in 2009 from East Tupper to Mohawk. Keppel said that move brought private investment back to the Theatre District.

"It brings new life and vibrancy to the street, having access to Main Street we've seen has been so important to businesses," Keppel said.

WKBW Cars will share Main Street in downtown Buffalo with the Metro Rail from Mohawk to Exchange.

The construction comes at a time when workers are returning to downtown Buffalo. Ingram Micro is moving into the area, and employees at both M&T and Delaware North have been told to come back to the office for the majority of the week after COVID forced many to work from home.

Inside the Salty Dog Barber Shop on Main Street, owner Rick Bassett is ready to see the cars return to boost business.

"By the theater district, you can just tell. It just looks different. It looks prettier," Bassett said

WKBW Salty Dog Barber Shop Owner Rick Bassett.

"I love it. I love it," he added. "Between the parking spaces we're gonna get here, people are coming back downtown for work and that. I think downtown has some special happenings in the next couple of years."

Bassett believes this will be a boost for retail and other businesses along the stretch of Main Street where he has been located for the last eight years.

"I believe they're going to have two-hour parking over here, so it's gonna be great for retail," he said. "To be able to have that quick turnover, have people pull up. It's going to be amazing."

WKBW Downtown Main Street construction.

Camaron Rogers is a downtown customer. He tells me he goes to a chiropractor at least three times a week along that stretch of Main Street and is looking forward to being able to drive down the street.

"I think safety, transportation, like you said," Rogers said. "It's good for the businesses that's down here."

The final phase of the project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2028.

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