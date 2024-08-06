'We're still waiting': Neighbors voice frustration after Buffalo puts speed hump program on hold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three months after 7 News reported Buffalo's speed hump program was slowing first responders down and damaging fleets, that program is now on hold.

"It's slowed down, that might be the word I'd want to use," said Nathan Marton, Buffalo's Public Works Commissioner. "We haven't lost any data, once we come to a resolution of where we're at, we'll pick it back up."

The initial plan was to implement measures to slow drivers down, making neighborhoods in the city more accessible for walkers and bikers in places like Buffalo's Elmwood Village.

Taylor Epps Nathan Marton is asking neighbors to be patient



"It's the sort of neighborhood where we all have a role in taking care of each other's kids, we take care of our properties and we watch out for each other," said David Carstensen.

He says people race down the street where he lives Ashland Avenue to avoid lights on Richmond and Elmwood.

So he and his neighbors fought for change, starting a petition. They were relieved when signs went up.

Taylor Epps You'll find these signs on Ashland, but no actual speed hump



"They put the signs up about two months ago and we're still waiting," said Carstensen.

First responders asked Marton's team to take a second look at the plan, now they're revisiting things to see if speed humps are the right move.

"We need those folks to be able to get to emergencies quickly, effectively, so if we're doing something that isn't helpful to them, then we've gotta make sure we're collaborating on that," said Marton.

"The rigs are breaking more than they used to...our rigs are already old to begin with," a BFD officer told 7 News in May. You can watch our report below. 'The rigs are breaking more': Speed humps slowing down Buffalo firefighters, damaging apparatus

There's no time frame on when the program may resume or when the Department of Public Works will announce a new plan. In the meantime, Marton is asking neighbors to stay patient.