'We're still maintaining hope': Buffalo Jewish Federation CEO reflects one year after Oct. 7 attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Jewish community is spending time reflecting, after celebrating the Jewish new year, ahead of Yom Kippur and while marking one year since the October 7 attack in Israel.

"So there's a lot of feelings. We're afraid, we're sad, we're angry and somehow we're still maintaining hope because that's what this time, the new year is all about," said Miriam Abramovich, CEO of the Buffalo Jewish Federation.

She says for her and many others, the October 7 attack has been top of mind since it happened.

Buffalo Jewish Federation People will come together to observe the solemn anniversary



"We think about what we can do, how we can be better advocates to work with our partners in government to see what we can do to bring [the hostages] home," said Abramovich.

Members of Buffalo's Jewish community will mourn at a private event on Monday.

"If you have friends who are Jewish, if you have colleagues who are Jewish, I think something as simple as checking in tomorrow, on Monday, during this week, goes a long way, it means a lot," said Abramovich.

She also says people can visit the Buffalo Jewish Federation website to learn more, get involved and support.