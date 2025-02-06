'We're in a better spot now': Seneca Babcock Center receives long-overdue reimbursement from City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Seneca Babcock Community Center is finally receiving $101,000 from the City of Buffalo — money the center had been covering for utility bills over the past five years.

Seneca Babcock Community Association President Brian Pilarski said he is relieved that the city has made good on its promise.

“And low and behold today, it's all in there, and we're made whole with the city and moving in the right direction. All the utilities are in their name. They're currently paying all the bills. We're not getting any shut off notices," Pilarski said.

For years, Pilarski said the center was forced to pay utility bills that the city was supposed to cover, diverting funds from programs serving children and seniors. Last summer, the city took over payments but was late in catching up on the outstanding balance.

“It took away from actual direct services. In this case, we budgeted for the utilities, but it took away from consumable supplies for our seniors and our kids.”

Pilarski said the prior city administration eventually paid off late bills but still owed the center $100,000.

When Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon took office, Pilarski said he reached out to assure the center the reimbursement would happen.

"It was important me to get that done, not just for him, but for the surrounding neighborhood in that community center. Last thing we never want to see as a community center close, but that's a lot of money for a community center. So thankfully, we're able to put it behind us, and we could move forward," Scanlon said.

“We're in a better spot now. We're all happy as an organization. As a representative of the organization, I’m happy," Pilarski said.