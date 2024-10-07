'Picking up their slack': Seneca-Babcock centers temporarily close after utility bill dispute with city

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — The Seneca-Babcock Community Association president, Brian Pilarski, said a notice from National Grid was recently found on the front doors of the community center.

"I couldn't believe it, yeah, when I got that phone call said, 'Brian, there's a disconnect notice. I go, 'You gotta be kidding me," Pilarski said.

The notice shows that the City of Buffalo is about $1400 behind on utility bills for the center. Pilarski said the city agreed to pay them back for their old electric bills and new bills moving forward, but that hasn't happened.

"There was no communication. In regard to that I kept following up with the city saying, 'Hey we're, the $103,000.' And a couple weeks ago I received a check for $12,000. I go, 'Well, just no rhyme or reason.' I'm like, what does this cover all that it was not even a drop in the bucket," Pilarski said.

Now he said the city owes them $91,000 for the old bills and because of this — the association has posted signs on its doors saying it's temporarily closing some programs including those for seniors.

"It breaks my heart, but our senior activities coordinator here said one of the seniors broke down in tears like, 'Oh, I like coming to the center.' And, you know, we have to explain, 'No, look, it's not permanent.' This is why we're doing this world. We can't continue to operate. Being owed this money. You know?" He said.

Pilarski said only essential services will remain open.

"It's really to send a message to City Hall. It's how much more can we cover? I don't want to say we're covering for them, but we're picking up their slack," he said.

I reached out to Lovejoy District Council member Bryan Bollman who tells me he's also been asking and working with the city to find some kind of resolution.

"I think the shut-off notice might have been the final straw that caused some frustration. So I'm just trying to bring everyone to the table, keep a level-headed approach here," Bollman said. "I would just like an answer moving forward."

I did reach out to the city about this. I was told the center's power won't be shut off and that the city is in the process of sending a $2400 bill to National Grid. I was told the original bill was sent to the wrong location.

As far as the $91,000 — I'm told the city is in the process "of attempting to resolve that matter."

"It's a problem straight across the board for all we just happen to be the agency to speak up and say no more," Pilarski said.