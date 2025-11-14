BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Downtown Buffalo is set for a major economic boost Friday night as two blockbuster entertainment events bring thousands of visitors to the Queen City.

The musical Wicked takes the stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center while rock legend Paul McCartney performs his "Got Back" 2025 tour at KeyBank Center just blocks away.

WATCH: Two big shows expected to boost Downtown Buffalo economy

'We're expecting a pretty big night': Two big shows expected to boost Downtown Buffalo economy

Business owners are celebrating what they expect to be one of the busiest nights downtown has seen in months, providing much-needed revenue during challenging economic times.

"We need to bring people downtown to keep us alive, that's a given," said Michael Greco, owner of Bijou Grille in Buffalo's Theater District.

WKBW Michael Greco, owner of Bijou Grille in Buffalo's Theater District.



The Bijou has served theatergoers for nearly 40 years, and Greco said Wicked has been drawing big crowds since opening.

"This evening, I’m so sorry, we are completely booked," Greco told a caller Friday afternoon.

WKBW Inside the Bijou Grille in Buffalo's Theater District.



“Everybody is coming out for the show," said Greco. “It's been extremely busy and they seem to be liking it."

Down near KeyBank Center, Hofbrauhaus co-owner Ed Arnold is preparing for the sold-out Paul McCartney concert crowd.

WKBW Hofbrauhaus co-owner Ed Arnold.

"We're expecting a pretty big night," Arnold said. "We have a lot of reservations already. I think we've got 500 reservations for the whole evening, which is really pretty good, and then we are expecting a lot of walk-ins."

Arnold said many concertgoers use his Scott Street German restaurant and brewery as a pre-show destination.

WKBW Inside the Hofbrauhaus.

"A lot of times, people will come before the concert and they'll park here, they'll come in and relax for a little while and then walk across," Arnold said.

Both restaurant owners emphasized how crucial these major events are for Downtown Buffalo's struggling economy.

WKBW Outside of Shea's.

"The more that happens downtown, the better it is for all of us," replied Arnold.

With thousands expected downtown Friday night, the city is asking everyone to prepare for extra traffic and plan accordingly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of ai. our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy