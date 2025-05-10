'We're back': Augie's opens second location at former home of Mister Sizzle's

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday marked a grand opening and homecoming all in one. Augie's opened its second location at the former Mister Sizzle's on Connecticut Street in Buffalo.

In April, Casey and Chris Casas, co-founders of Mister Sizzle's, teamed up with Brian Windschitl to rebrand the business and opened its first location under the new name, Augie's, in Hamburg. Now, the restaurant is expanding to its second location, at 346 Connecticut Street.

"We're back, it's great to be here. It's great to be home. It really is overwhelming, just being back on the West Side. We've been in Hamburg, it's been amazing," Chris said. "It's the same menu at both locations. We like to keep it consistent. It's the same style of food [as Mister Sizzle's], smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, fries, craft cocktail bar, milkshakes."

The restaurant is named after Casas's son, Augie, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a serious congenital heart defect.

The restaurant is now open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Casas family tells us they plan to expand those hours to 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, very soon.