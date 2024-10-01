'We wanted to bring something from back home': Raha Coffee House on National Pumpkin spice Latte Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On this National Pumpkin Spice Latte Day, we take a look at Raha Coffee House, an authentic Yemeni coffee shop.

Raha opened its doors in February and in just eight months they have already become a staple in the community.

We checked with the business in March as the owners prepared for the grand opening. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. 'It feels like you're back home': Raha Coffee House opens in Black Rock

"Business has truly been amazing," said Basaam Harhara, the co-owner of Raha Coffee House. "The support we are getting from the community is unreal. That motivates us to keep going and provide the best coffee in Buffalo."

Harhara along with his co-owner Abdulgalwi Mohamed wanted to bring something from home by sharing traditional Yemeni coffee traditions here in the the city.

Although a pumpkin spice latte may not be showing on the menu, it will be available upon request.

Raha Coffee House is currently in the process of opening another location and launching its mobile app for online ordering and loyalty rewards system.