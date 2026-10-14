'We want to say a prayer for the pope': OLV Basilica is praying for Pope Leo's recovery

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Catholic community at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna is uniting in prayer for Pope Leo as he recovers from surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung — a procedure connected to a lung cancer diagnosis.

Pope Leo is recovering at a Rome hospital after undergoing the surgery Tuesday. The pope's press office posted a message saying the Holy Father's recovery is "proceeding as expected" — an important message for Catholics who embrace the first-ever American pope.

WKBW Pope Leo in Rome.

Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher is urging Catholics to join in prayer for the Holy Father.

Our Lady of Victory Pastor Monsignor David LiPuma tells me the news has united the Catholic community in support of the pope.

"We'll unite everyone here at Our Lady of Victory, all of our visitors, all of our parishioners, just praying fervently for the restoration of his good health." LiPuma said.

LiPuma is asking visitors and parishioners to pray at the Tomb of Father Baker for the pope's recovery.

WKBW Our Lady of Victory Pastor Monsignor David LiPuma.

"I'm asking everyone here, Our Lady of Victory, and whoever comes to visit to say a little prayer before the Tomb of Father Baker to lift Pope Leo up, that he'll feel our prayers, our love, and our support, and that he'll get the healing that he needs, so that he can resume his duties as our Holy Father and continue to serve the Church for many more years to come." LiPuma said.

The Venerable Father Baker continues the road to potential sainthood.

WKBW Veneralbe Father Nelson Baker.

"There's a powerful prayer of intercession that you can ask Father Baker to intercede for him, and I know that when we do that, Father Baker will make sure that Pope Leo is taken care of,” said LiPuma.

Visitors I spoke with at the basilica said the news of the pontiff's health was difficult to hear. Tammy Kelly and Kathy Dickson, from Rochester, were ready to pray for the pontiff.

"We want to say a prayer for the pope." Kelly said. "I can feel him in my heart...and I know he's going to get better....he's there for the people."

WKBW Tammy Kelly & Kathy Dickson, from Rochester, were ready to pray for the pontiff.

Dickson shared her hopes for the pope’s recovery.

"Hopefully it's going to be a very speedy recovery and one to hope be with us for many years to come." Dickson said.

The pope's diagnosis is also raising important awareness about lung cancer.

The American Cancer Society says 2.5 million people are diagnosed with lung cancer worldwide every year.

I spoke with Dr. Mark Hennon of Roswell Park, who said the pope's diagnosis will generate broader conversations about the disease.

"It will certainly generate discussions about the progress that's been made over the past two decades and how we treat it." Hennon said.

WKBW Dr. Mark Hennon, chair of the Department of Thoracic Surgery at Roswell Park.

Hennon said early detection is critical, noting that lung cancer often presents no warning signs in its earliest stages.

"One of the challenges with lung cancer is that at its earliest stages, it does not cause symptoms." Hennon said. "...At its earliest stages is that people often times may not be aware, and so it speaks to the importance of lung cancer screening for people that do have risk factors."

Smoking is a common risk factor, but Hennon noted it is not always the cause.

"It's also important to note, in 15, sometimes 20% of cases, there are no like exposures that are you know they're non-smokers and we don't always know why. Right now, the best test for screening for lung cancer is the yearly CAT scan that patients undergo once a year." Hennon said.

WATCH: 'We want to say a prayer for the pope': OLV Basilica is praying for Pope Leo's recovery

'We want to say a prayer for the pope': OLV Basilica is praying for Pope Leo's recovery

Lung cancer risk can also include exposure to asbestos or radon. Roswell Park notes that every November is recognized as Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

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