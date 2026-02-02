BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new organization in Buffalo, dedicated to improving the Masten District and Delavan-Grider community. It's called Building Blocks Collective.

"We wanted to build our community from within," said Angie Davis Leveritte. "We want to be that hub for community members, not because we have to, because we want to."

It started as neighbors in a block club making a difference with beautification projects and advocating for safety when chickens were running the streets.

WATCH: 'We want to be a hub': Block club leaders launch non-profit to make a difference in Masten district

'We want to be a hub': Block club leaders launch non-profit to make a difference in Masten district

They wanted to do more, but there's only so much a block club can do. So they took things to the next level, creating a non-profit.

"So we can make a difference, a lot of people talk bout these things, but we can actually do some of these things," said Ken Leveritte.

So now they can apply for grants to help seniors, improve the community, and help fund home improvement projects.

"It'll be a great help," said Nathan Kelly Goodman Sr., who lives on Norfolk. "We need a lot of things for the seniors, we have the Delavan Grider Center, but sometimes they need transportation to get there."

Right now, they're fundraising (click here to support), and they plan to have their first event on March 28. For updates, here's their Facebook page.