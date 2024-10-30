'Bring us back to the 21st century': Neighbors call for action with chickens, turkeys roaming freely

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Tuesday evening, members of 10 different block clubs came together for the 'Chickens Are Out the Coop' Think Tank, encouraging the City of Buffalo to enforce the chicken ordinance more strictly.

Residents want stricter fines for keeping non-permitted animals and ensuring licensed animals stay in fenced areas.

The Common Council will discuss potential stricter enforcement measures in their upcoming meeting.

Members of block clubs like Ellen Harris-Harvey have been overwhelmed by the smell and public health hazards of chickens roaming her neighborhood.

"They don't want to see a wild animal on their front lawn, whatever they are doing in their space, because there is an ordinance in place," said Harris-Harvey with the Trinidad Neighborhood Association.

The neighbors in the Think Tank hope the current ordinance will become stricter with higher fines and enforcement.

The current ordinance says licensed and registered chickens must stay in fenced-in backyards.

"There was blatant disrespect for the neighbors and also a blatant disrespect for the ordinance in place, so there has to be some teeth to use in the ordinance to make people comply," said Angie Leveritte, Norfolk Avenue Block Club #1 President.

The group spoke to the City's Common Council last week, and the council members are hoping for solutions soon.

"They've done their homework, they've done the leg work, and now we have to get the work as far as what we need to do to make sure that we strengthen the laws to make sure that people do this and do it right," said Council Member Rasheed Wyatt.

Councilwoman of the Masten District Zeneta Everhart sent 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson this statement:

“Block clubs across the city have voiced strong support for reinforcing our city ordinances to ensure a safe, clean, and community-friendly environment. While I love that our residents would like to raise chickens as a source of food for their families, we also have to ensure that livestock are not imposing on and causing a nuisance to fellow residents. We’re currently awaiting feedback from Corporation Counsel on our proposal, which aims to strengthen the chicken ordinance with community-involved requirements. These include an increased permit fee, signatures from 75% of neighbors within a three-block radius, stricter violation enforcement, and city access for investigation and abatement. Together, we remain committed to working alongside our residents to ensure any changes reflect the values and concerns of our community.” Zeneta Everhart, Council Member representing the Masten District

The group will meet with the Council Community Development Committee on November 6.