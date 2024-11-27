'We want to be a beacon in the community': 'Truly Rooted' community market opens up shop in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A resource available for Buffalo neighbors is now expanding.

Truly Rooted market opened on Nov. 9 at Fillmore and Jewett, in East Buffalo.

"For six years, we gave away fresh produce weekly, and now due to response from the community, we opened a market to make it accessible for more people in the community," Rooted in Love, Inc. Program Director Tandra Parker said.

The market is an extension of the Parker family's Rooted in Love, Inc. nonprofit, which gives homeless people free items like hygiene and produce.

Rooted in Love is still located in a house on Riley Street, in Buffalo.

"Now, we're more sustainable. We want to be a beacon in the community. We want to go further and identify and help people with their needs by offering fresh produce to the community," Rooted in Love, Inc. Program Director Tandra Parker said.

"Truly Rooted" was just a thought four years ago, according to Tandra.

Founder and owner of Rooted in Love, Inc., Tesha Parker, shared that the Tops mass shooting showed the need for a market on the east side, after the community utilized their home's resources every day for months, following the horrific shooting.

"We were always open one day a week. It was always on Saturdays so people could always get what they needed. Most food pantries aren't open on Saturdays and hours that people need. That was always the response we were getting from 211," Tesha Parker said.

First-time customer Jacqueline White said her son suggested she stop by, even though she originally planned to buy meat at a different store.

She took a detour to Truly Rooted, instead.

"I said, I'm looking for collard greens, huge bunches. He said they have collard greens, Mom. A $1.25 a bunch. That prompted me to come in so here I am," Jacqueline White said. "It's in the community. There's nothing more important than spending your money in your community. That's how you gain wealth."

"Truly Rooted" was planted by the inspiration of Tandra's mother, "Louise".

When neighbors walk into the market, they will notice a touch of Louise at every corner.

"I was the last person that she spoke to before she became nonverbal. It was over Rooted. It is something that, for me, is such a way to cement our family's legacy. It's something that bonds all of us because she was our family glue," Tesha shared.

For context, Tesha shared that her grandmother was diagnosed with dementia.

Starting in December, the market will increase its offerings by hosting seeding classes for kids ages 5 to 13.

The seeding program will be available every first Saturday of the month.

Dieticians have partnered with the nonprofit to help attendees create health-conscious meals with fresh produce.

For now, the market will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

