Hands made for healing Western New York's disadvantaged communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Their hearts are made for healing, touching the lives of those in disadvantaged communities, on 670 Riley St., in Buffalo.

The 501(c)3 is called Rooted in Love, Inc.

"Feed and offer nonperishable and fresh produce items to anyone that may find themselves in need; the homeless population, the less fortunate, but now due to the pandemic, anyone in the Western New York community that's in need," Taundra Parker, with Rooted in Love said. "During the week, we get a lot of phone calls, a lot of staff, organization and the house here at Rooted in Love and then on Saturdays, we are open to make the produce bags and disperse them to anyone that calls for pickup."

On Saturdays between 9 a.m. and noon, people can pick up necessary items via curbside.

Items like non-perishables, fresh produce and hygiene products are given to anyone who needs them.

Identification and information on household size is required. They do not take income verification.

"Thanks to the community, we have with their donations, we've been able to just expand with giving up more items because everything is based on their household size," Parker said.

Parker told Pheben Kassahun that the pandemic and the tragic shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, forced their nonprofit to expand their coverage to help people in the Western New York community.

Her daughter, Tesha, was inspired by her late grandmother, Louise, who passed away just days before their

So, why do they do it?

"Because it was us. This is the home that I grew up in. Personally, "Rooted" was us. There were communities at the time when we were growing up, to be honest, that helped us. So, you just give back," Parker explained.

She said her mother taught she and her daughter to incorporate acts of service in their day-to-day. She is calling this a full circle moment.

"It's like coming home. You go back to help the community that you grew up in because you see the need so how can you go past it and go somewhere and help somebody else," she said.

Rooted in Love, Inc.. also known as "Louise's House of Hope" is having a pop-up food giveaway at Elim Christian Fellowship from 10 to noon, this Saturday.

Items are on a first come, first serve basis.

Ways to help out for this event or any of the organization's pickup events, can be done through its website here.

Volunteers can expect to spend their Saturday mornings helping with packing items in bags, ahead of pickup.

For more information on community gatherings, follow Rooted in Love Inc. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In the Buffalo Strong section of wkbw.com, a list can be found with contact information for more than a dozen organizations in the city looking for volunteers to 'get involved.'