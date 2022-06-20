A Community United: how you can get involved or find support

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than a month after the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, an act of racist hate that took the lives of 10 people, neighbors in Buffalo are still coming forward to show support and love for the community.

Here, 7 News is compiling a list of organizations to which you can donate your time or resources to get involved. These organizations are also available to anyone in the community who needs support.

Big Brother Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier

(716) 873-5833

Big Brothers Big Sisters offers local children evidenced-based, best practices mentoring through three different program models each designed to best meet the needs of the child. Each program model provides the child with a mentor who focuses individualized attention on the child’s needs and an opportunity for the child to build social, emotional and educational skills.

Harvest House

(716) 825-0929

Harvest House is a nonprofit organization that works to break down the barriers keeping people in poverty by providing integrated and inclusive support services to undeserved and marginalized communities in Buffalo.

International Institute of Buffalo

716.883.1900

The International Institute welcomes, connects and empowers the foreign born, and encourage the region’s support for different cultures.

Buffalo Community Fridge

A volunteer-led network of community fridges dedicated to making sure all Buffalo communities have access to fresh, healthy food.

Rooted In Love

Rooted In Love works to provide the people in the Western New York Community, who are homeless/less fortunate or those who find themselves in need from time to time, with fresh produce, non-perishable food items, and personal care hygiene items free of cost.

Friends of Night People

716.884.5375

Friends of Night People provides food and other necessities for people in need in Buffalo.

Big Big Table Community Café

716.381.8954

A pay-as-you-can restaurant focused on community building.

The Teacher’s Desk

716.348.3412

A store where teachers shop free for school supplies, books and teacher resources for students in 250 WNY schools in need. Its mission is to distribute free school supplies to students in need, to encourage teachers and to provide purpose through volunteerism.

Peaceprints of WNY

716.856.6131

Peaceprints strengthening communities by rebuilding lives through housing and community programs.

The B Team

716.292.8326

The B Team Inspires the residents of the Greater Buffalo area to work collaboratively and play an active role in our community, serving as a catalyst for change and enhancing the quality of life in Western New York through partnerships and exemplary leadership.

Response To Love Center

716.894.7030

Inspired by faith and welcoming to all, this non-profit works to improve lives in the community of Buffalo by addressing basic human needs and providing a pathway to self-sufficiency.

Buffalo City Mission

716.854.8181

The Buffalo City Mission provides emergency shelter and nourishing meals to thousands of homeless men, women and children.

Habitat for Humanity

Seeking to put faith into action, Habitat brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

A group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering quality bunk beds to children and families in need.

Most Valuable Parents

716.335.3640

An organized body of concerned citizens (parents) and organizations who stand in unity to make Buffalo a better and safer place to live - concerned citizens who stand in solidarity to address issues that affect Buffalo and its surrounding communities.

