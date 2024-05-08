"We want our neighborhoods stabilized': White House comes to Buffalo, millions going to redevelopment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Queen City received the attention of the White House Tuesday afternoon.

Senior advisor and assistant to the President Tom Perez took a tour throughout Buffalo.

The senior advisor reviewed several infrastructure projects underway, in the Queen City, including transportation undertakings in the Theatre District, the divisive Kensington Expressway Project and spent some extra time discussing redevelopment in East Buffalo.

7News' Pheben Kassahun tagged along on the tour and learned more from a variety of voices on the different ways the city hopes to re-imagine Jefferson Avenue and the federal funding that will hopefully make it possible.

The panel that wrapped up Perez' tour took place at the Exchange at Beverly Gray, consisted of a few of Buffalo's most influential people.

The panel was lead by Mayor Byron Brown, discussing a main focus: bringing Jefferson Avenue back to its glory days.

The first step on many minds is to start with reconnecting communities.

"There needs to be an emphasis on the Black community. The Black community has been the most disenfranchised and has experienced the most harm, both from a social economic and spiritual aspect," Citizens Alliance Economic DevelopmentDirector Sydney Brown said.

The critical mass development also involves adding brick and mortars to East Buffalo.

The Buffalo Urban League has plans on relocating to Jefferson Avenue as part of this renaissance.

Buffalo Urban League CEO Thomas Beauford said, "Bring our 100+ employees directly into this community to add to the economic revitalization, using the services of local vendors, local businesses."

"Black Achievers Museum always focuses on positive African Americans that do great things in Buffalo. We're celebrating our 52nd year," Bellamy Enterprises CEO Herb Bellamy shared. "We continue to do business on Jefferson. With the expansion of this money, we want to do more of an outreach so people can see what we do."

They are all looking forward to a stronger and a better Buffalo and the same goes for the Ellicot District and Masten District, which is now occupied by two trailblazing women.

Buffalo Common Council for Ellicott District and Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope said, "They're a very diverse community with different backgrounds, different needs but they all want the same things. We want our neighborhoods stabilized and this is part of it."

Resources right after 5/14 were crucial for East Buffalo.

The office of gun violence prevention was designed out of the response to 5/14 . It is now a playbook for communities that deal with gun violence.

"Where were the resources for that community. It was really hard to pull all that together. There was no framework, there was no playbook. No one knew what to do and so that office was created to be a FEMA response to gun violence to mass shootings because of what happened so I live in gratefulness for that," Buffalo Common Council for Masten District Zeneta Everhart explained.

The investment that is coming from the White House is also hopefully benefiting therapy for reoccurring traumas from the tragic event.

Hamlin Park Community and Taxpayers Association - Buffalo President Esterphine Green shared, "We need good clinicians; people with masters degrees, experience and pay them their worth so that they can come into this town and deal with special circumstances."

"5/14 was sort of a poke in the side to get us united, get us together, so that we can make Jefferson Avenue what it used to be," Golden Cup Coffee Company President Larry Stitts added.

According to the Mayor's administration, this visit from the White House will bring:



$25 million to Jefferson Avenue

$15 million to Bailey Avenue for streetscapes

$100 million to total the NFTA for streetscapes and equipment