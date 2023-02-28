Millions invested in the City of Buffalo in 2022, push for progress in East Buffalo continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 2022 was a big year for Buffalo development. Public and private development totals in the city are estimated to be around $428 million. Nearly 50% of that money went to projects on the West Side, while East Buffalo ranks second at 27%. Last year also saw developers lay the foundation for future builds. 126 projects broke ground and plans emerged for another 500 affordable apartments within the city.

"We want to make that every section of our city benefits from the investment that we're seeing in the City of Buffalo," Mayor Byron Brown said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the city's 2022 development report, more plans are in the works for East Buffalo including mixed-use buildings, affordable housing, and a streetscape project on Jefferson Avenue. The streetscape includes resurfacing, updates for curbs and sidewalks, LED lighting replacements, and even new signage. The city secured $25.65 million in funding to complete this project for the entire stretch of Jefferson Avenue from Main to Swan Street.

"And we're very proud of the direction that things are going in," Mayor Brown said.

After May 14th, leaders flooded the area with investment promises, but neighbors told us a few weeks ago they have not seen any change. 7 News' Kristen Mirand asked Mayor Brown when residents in that neighborhood can expect that.

"Shovels have been hitting the ground and if you drive down Jefferson Avenue, if you drive to different parts of East Buffalo you'll see new things that have gone up," Mayor Brown replied.

Pastor Dwanye Jones, senior pastor of Mount Aaron Baptist Church, grew up in East Buffalo. He has been pushing for development in that area for years.

"Have we seen change? Slow. We need to move at a faster pace," he said.

For years he pushed for affordable housing including Mount Aaron Village, which is a newly finished affordable apartment on Genesee Street. Jones first proposed Mount Aaron Village in 2018 and wants to see more homes like this.

"We deserve the same thing that other communities have," he said.

With the city's announcement of these ongoing projects, Pastor Jones said it's only a start.

"There's been a lack of true investment to the East Side of Buffalo over decades and it's gonna take us maybe a decade or two to get caught up," he said.

Mirand asked him what it will take to get there.

"I think that they need to work with strong developers like myself and many of my other counterparts because we're from the East Side," Jones responded.