'We want everyone to be safe': National Fire Prevention Week at Getzville Fire Company

This year for National Fire Prevention Week the focus is on the importance of having fully functioning smoke detectors in homes.
GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Fire Prevention Week is recognized annually during the week of October 9.

This year the campaign focus is smoke alarms and why it's to always make sure to test them every month and change the batteries every six months.

"Smoke detectors are a really easy but very important way to keep you and your family safe. There are countless fatalities every year that could’ve been prevented had there been working detectors," said Lt. David Morales of the Getzville Fire Company.

There should be at minimum one smoke detector on every floor of your home. Even with the newer smoke detectors available with a 10-year battery life, you should still be testing those monthly as well.

"We want everyone to be safe at the end of the day," said Morales.

