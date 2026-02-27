BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo family is grieving a devoted father and community member after a fatal workplace accident at Burgard High School.

Jose "Junior" Vasquez was killed Friday night while working at the school. According to his family, Vasquez was alone and parking a lift when he became pinned.

"This is so tragic. We don't know how this could have happened," Jeanine Fuentes, the mother of one of Vasquez's five children, said. "There's no way to prepare for something like this."

Fuentes says Vasquez was loving and present, known for his sense of humor, love of music and ability to connect with anyone he met.

"He loved music and dancing. He was a people person," she said. "He was a family man. He was so devoted and loyal to his family."

Vasquez leaves behind five children, two daughters, and three sons. His youngest child is just nine months old, while his oldest son, Israel, recently turned 15.

WATCH: 'We want answers': Family speaks out after fatal workplace accident at Burgard High School

Israel says his father was always there to support him, no matter what.

"He did everything in his power to show that he loved and supported us. He went to all my games," Israel said. "Whenever I wanted something or needed something, he always got it."

Beyond being a father, Fuentes says Vasquez had recently been working toward starting a business, hoping to leave behind a legacy for his children.

"We talked about legacy," she said. "Just two weeks ago, he said, 'I just want to be able to leave something behind.' We want the world to know that he did leave something behind."

While the family mourns, they are also raising concerns about workplace safety and communication following the incident. Fuentes says the family was notified later that night, but the union was not allegedly contacted until days later by a family member.

They are calling for transparency and accountability.

"We know there are policies and rules about how equipment should be handled," she said. "We want answers about exactly what happened, because we don't want this to happen to someone else."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirms it has opened an investigation into Vasquez's death.

7 News has reached out to Frey Electric, Vasquez's employer, but has not yet received a response.

"Buffalo was blessed to have him. He was a proud Buffalonian," she said. "He loved this city."

A GoFundMe has been established to support Vasquez's five children as the family navigates this loss.