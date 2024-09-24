'We react to the needs of the community': Harvest House Buffalo baby shower drive helping those in need

SEP 24, 2024 — BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Throughout the month of September Harvest House Buffalo has partnered with more than 25 churches, businesses and civic organizations for the Baby shower Drive. This initiative is helping to further supply the Baby and Childrens' Ministry with baby supplies.

"We want to react to the needs of the community," said CEO Carol Murphy.

Every month Harvest House serves about 750 children and 25,000 people yearly on the East side of Buffalo.

In addition to clothing necessities, Harvest House also provides housing assistance, medial and mental health resources, training and education programs.

Ahead of their busiest season, some of the items most in demand include:



baby formula

baby clothes and socks

baby diapers and wipes

towels and washcloths

baby bottles

baby lotions

Harvest House is open for donations on weekdays from 8am to 5pm.