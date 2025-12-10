'We need help': Lawmakers call on BMHA and Belmont Housing to address neighbors' concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of our most vulnerable neighbors are sounding the alarm about living conditions in housing units managed by BMHA and Belmont Housing.

"We need help with everything," said a woman who lives in the Monsignor Geary Apartments on Bailey. "A lot of things we do not have. There was a bed bug scare, and some of us are suffering because we have no place to go."

We got an email from a woman whose 87-year-old sister lives in the Commodore Perry homes and says the heat hasn't been working, among other issues.

"She said she got bed bugs, I know she's got roaches, the building is not secure, they broke all the locks on the doors, and they burnt down the laundromat," said Sadie Garner. "This is a senior citizen building, but you would think it's like a crack house."

Many voiced concerns to Common Council members at a meeting earlier this month.

"The issues are consistently the same," said Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope. "Watching constituents we represent break down and cry because they have severe health issues because of inadequate living conditions, that's unacceptable."

So now Masten District Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart is calling on leaders from BMHA and Belmont to come to the Committee on Community Development on December 16.

"The Common Council is on it, we hear you," said Everhart. "What is the plan to fix all of these issues? And I want a date, I want to know that within the next 60 days, all of these issues are gonna be dealt with."

I reached out to representatives from both BMHA and Belmont Housing and haven't gotten a response on these issues.