'We love it': Buffalo Central Terminal Fall Fest makes its debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a day of family-friendly fall fun at the debut of the Buffalo Central Terminal Fall Fest, with perfect weather to match.

Activities included:



Live music

Food trucks

Pumpkin decorating

Face-painting

Carriage rides

7 News handed the mic over to vendors and folks who stopped by to find out what they thought.



Tony Jones The Marchese family stopped by and painted pumpkins

"I'm just happy to be together with the kids coming together as a community with Buffalo," said Breanna Marchese. "Hoping we can get as much of this weather as we can before the winter comes," said Emmanuel Marchese. Tony Jones Erika and Bonnie in between carriage rides

"This is Bonnie. She's a 10-year-old Clydesdale. We're doing rides today and we're pretty excited for it, she likes it here," said Erika Abbondanzieri of Banner Farms, who was running carriage rides. Tony Jones Clarissa Clayton was a vendor at the event

"The community gets to come out, we all get together and sing, dance, taste test, support Black businesses," said Clarissa Clayton, a vendor. Tony Jones Helen and Ashley went to school here and are visiting

"No place compares to Buffalo so that's a fun element," said Helen Mills of Georgia. "There's a more small town feel about Buffalo that makes it special, so I like doing things in Buffalo because I like feel part of the community even though I no longer live here," said Ashley Maggiacomo of Boston, Massachusetts. Tony Jones Chef Todd says the slow cook is the secret to his great brisket

"Get it fixed back up, it's a beautiful building. [Buffalo Central Terminal] was a thriving hub at one time, no reason why it couldn't be that way again," said Todd Coner, a food vendor.

Those who stopped by said they're looking forward to more events at the Central Terminal, the next is a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29.