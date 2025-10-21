'We have to save this place': Mohawk Place reopens Friday after community rallies to save Buffalo music venue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beloved Buffalo music venue is making its comeback after closing earlier this year, thanks to passionate locals who refused to let it disappear.

Mohawk Place will reopen its doors Friday after the downtown bar and music venue closed in January. The venue has been a staple in Buffalo's music scene since the 1990s.

At the final show in January, frequent patrons expressed hope the venue would return in some form. Their faith proved justified when the music venue changed hands in March.

"So I feel like it's going to come back in this form, a different form. Other people are saying they want it to come back exactly the same. I feel like if it's a different name, if it's the same name, it'll come back," one patron said at the time.

Since March, the community has rallied to get Mohawk Place renovated and reopened, documenting the progress on social media along the way.

The reopening comes as welcome news to Buffalo's bar scene, especially following the closure of Misuta Chow's last month.

Community saves historic venue

When Mohawk Place announced its closure, a group of musicians and venue lovers feared Buffalo had lost another important cultural landmark.

"Which was so tragic because we were, we had also lost the Brick bar, we had lost the Pink, and we, and then Mohawk announced it was closing. And a group of people got together, all of us are musicians, we all love this place. We were like, we have to save this place," said Bernice Radle, co-partner of Mohawk Forever LLC.

The team of passionate locals, including new co-owners, stepped up to buy the building and refurbish it inside and out.

Extensive renovations completed

The renovation included significant safety and infrastructure improvements.

"Put in all new safety health and safety things, LED signs, hard wires, smoke and CO detectors, like all the things that we need to have to be safe," Radle said.

From new floors to fresh paint, the goal was to bring Mohawk into a new era while maintaining the same vibes and aesthetic.

"So we're really excited because it's like a new day for Mohawk, but it still feels like the old Mohawk," Radle said.

Opening weekend lineup announced

The reopening weekend kicks off Friday and Saturday with special events.

Friday features the band, Florist, from Brooklyn, whose song has 19 million listens on Spotify, according to Radle.

Saturday will host a Halloween party dedicated to the 1990s and 2000s, complete with costume contests.

Volunteers made it possible

Radle emphasized the reopening would not have been possible without community support and volunteers who helped with the renovation work.

"50-plus people come and volunteer, whether it was one hour, some people were here for a couple of days. We've had so many volunteers come just helping cleaning," Radle said.

Reopening weekend's lineup is as follows:

October shows



Florist : Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at 8 p.m., Doors open at 7 p.m.

Naughties Bash : Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 8 p.m. to midnight. This event features DJ Giggle Giggle and Kurt and the Loders, with costume prizes and more. (Halloween-themed show)

Halloween Party: Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. Featuring The Spit Sisters, Kill Uncle, The Heathens, and DJ Boobie Riot. Details are still being released for this event. (Halloween-themed show)

To continue to support Mohawk Place, a GoFundMe created in September is available here.

