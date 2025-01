BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another Buffalo staple is closing its doors.

General Manager of Buffalo's Mohawk Place, Mike Thor, said the popular music venue will close at the end of the month.

According to Thor, Mohawk Place has been in Buffalo's music scene since 1990, making its closure the end of an era.

Thor said a farewell show will be held on January 31. You can find more information online here.