BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York state declared a state of emergency Monday in response to a measles outbreak, with more than 100 cases confirmed statewide. Cases are now at their highest level since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

Erie County has two confirmed cases that have not spread. Six cases have been reported in Allegany County and three in Chautauqua County.

WKBW NYSDOH dashboard on cases statewide.

Local medical experts warn measles remains one of the most contagious viruses in the world.

"People have forgotten that measles is a serious disease," Dr. Thomas Russo said.

Russo, an infectious disease expert at UB's Jacob's School of Medicine, said he is frustrated to see the disease return.

"It's potentially lethal. 1 to 3 out of 1000 infected individuals may die. 1 out of 20 that get infected with measles will land in hospital, and 1 in 1000 will develop inflammation of the brain called encephalitis," Russo said. "This is a serious disease. It should not be taken lightly.”

Russo also noted the long-term effects the disease can have on a person's health.

"The measles virus destroys certain cells called memory cells that protect us from a variety of other infections, and as a result, you're at risk of getting non measles infections likely for a few years after you're infected," Russo said.

WATCH: 'We have to be on high alert': Measles emergency statewide

'We have to be on high alert': Measles emergency statewide

Russo described the speed at which the virus spreads in communities where vaccination rates are low.

"The measles virus is so infectious that if an infected individual gets into these communities, it will spread rapidly and that's what we're seeing right now and therefore the executive order to increase our capacity to vaccinate those who yet to be vaccinate," Russo said.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein tells me she is concerned, but noted the state's emergency order expands access to vaccination, allowing more health care professionals to administer the MMR vaccine.

"We have to be on high alert -- that there is measles in NYS," Burstein said.

"It's expanded to nurse midwifes for paramedics...EMT's...for pharmacists...can vaccinate for children two years and up," Burstein said. "The state is really enabling our healthcare community to be able to protect our residents.”

Burstein also explained how measles can spread rapidly, even before a rash appears in the first four days.

"If somebody is contagious with measles – if they walk in a room, the measles virus is floating around and it infects somebody up to two hours after they leave. Imagine somebody who has it, contagious without rash. Can you imagine that somebody who has measles goes into a supermarket... or any type of large gathering, say a concert. And all those people are going to be considered exposed," Burstein said.

WKBW Measles Vaccine.

As for local vaccination rates, Burstein shared data on Erie County.

"As of January 1st, of this year, Erie County has an 86.2% of children under the age of 3 who had at least one MMR vaccine before their second birthday. So, um, so that's a little bit better than the state. The statewide average is about 81% and we're at 86%," Burstein said.

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