'We have seen unprecedented need': Food drives across WNY aim to address growing hunger amid federal shutdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Food pantries and community organizations across Western New York are hosting multiple food drives this weekend to combat rising hunger needs, particularly as the federal government shutdown continues to impact families relying on SNAP benefits.

Heart, Love and Soul, a Niagara Falls social service agency, has experienced a 120% increase in demand at its food pantry over the past five years, according to Executive Director Mark Baetzhold. The organization is specifically seeking donations of turkeys, canned vegetables, pies, shelf-stable pies, cranberry sauce and other Thanksgiving meal fixings.

"We have seen unprecedented need," Baetzhold said. "People's SNAP benefits have been cut off. This comes on top of a 120% increase that we've seen in demand in our food pantry over the last five years."

The Chautauqua County Rural Ministry is also experiencing increased demand. John Gullo, who lives in the village of Fredonia, is organizing a collection for the ministry's food pantry.

"The rural ministry this year has seen a huge increase in need," Gullo said. "We're hoping to answer that need. Or at least help out with hopefully our biggest collection in 30 years."

The Thanksgiving food drive is collecting frozen turkeys, hams, canned goods and monetary donations this weekend at the Pomfret Town Hall parking lot, 9 Day Street, Fredonia, on Saturday, Nov. 8, noon to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to noon.

The Buffalo Police Department has also joined the effort after Lieutenant Andy Shea approached Deputy Commissioner of Operations Patrick Overdorf with the idea to organize a department-wide food drive.

"There's some concern about the ongoing government shutdown," Overdorf said. "Every donation, big or small, goes a long way in helping people in time of need."

Food drives across WNY aim to address growing hunger amid federal shutdown

The BPD-organized food drives are taking place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Park Community School, 780 Parkside Ave., Buffalo, 14216 (drop off location is in the parking lot in the back of the school) and the Peter J. Crott Casino @ Cazenovia Park, 155 Cazenovia St., Buffalo 14210 (drop off location is Warren Spahn Way in front of the casino).

Even smaller businesses are participating in the community-wide effort. Glo McDonald, who operates Landromutt dog grooming salon and self-service dog wash in Kenmore, is hosting a food drive for Feed More of Western New York.

"We believe everybody should have access to food," McDonald said. "We are really hoping to collect as many donations of non-perishable food items as possible."

McDonald's salon, located at 2964 Delaware Avenue, is accepting non-perishable food items that are not in glass containers. They are collecting food for FeedMore WNY.

Baetzhold emphasized the importance of providing dignified meals during the holiday season.

"We like to give these things to our guests to enjoy a dignified and warm Thanksgiving meal," Baetzhold said.

They also take donations throughout the year to support their mission.

With so much uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits, 7 News has compiled a list of food resources across Western New York for those impacted, which you can find here.

