BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors in Buffalo who live on side streets are used to having to wait a few days before their streets are drivable.

But on Monday, Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said those days were over.

"We're not going back to this," said Ryan. "Every city resident deserves to have their streets plowed, and we're going to continue those efforts."

Many neighbors were pleased with these efforts and saw results quicker than usual.

Ryan said that all side streets would be plowed by Monday evening. But on Tuesday morning, several people reached out to 7 News saying that wasn't the case.

"What made me upset was yesterday I called 311, they said 'Oh, we got it,'" said Sandy Chilano, who lives on Baitz. "It's just the point of don't say you're gonna do something and don't do it."

WATCH: 'We got stuck': Neighbors say Buffalo Mayor's promise to plow side streets fell short

'We got stuck': Neighbors say Buffalo Mayor's promise to plow side streets fell short

She was expecting her street to be clear to make it to her doctor's appointment, but ended up having to cancel.

"He just said all the streets would be plowed," said Chilano. "We got out of the spot, we got stuck in the street."

Chilano says that after she called us and the Mayor's office, she saw a plow later Tuesday morning.

Taylor Epps A Buffalo plow on Chalmers Avenue

I drove all around the city, and some streets looked like they've been plowed, others not so much. Many pointed out that Roosevelt Avenue, near Bailey Avenue, hadn't been hit.

"I haven't seen a plow at all...I deal with this every year when we get this kind of snow," said Melvin, who got stuck on Roosevelt. "If they came by here, there would be some evidence of it alongside the road."

City's response

I reached out to the Mayor's office about this and was told there were 170 pieces of equipment deployed with operations continuing overnight.

"Our DPW crews and contractors have been working around the clock to ensure every street is plowed," Ryan said in a statement.

So with more snowfall coming, what's the plan?

"As additional snow enters the City, cleanup efforts are continuing citywide, with crews making additional passes where needed to ensure streets are safe for everyone to travel."