'We, the village, we did it': Buffalo Public School leader touts student achievement success

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Niagara region’s largest school district is touting academic success for some of its students, as the leader of Buffalo Public School District delivered her ‘State of the Schools’ address.

Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams Knight offered an overview of the district, highlighting key areas of student achievement and priorities. However, challenges remain for city students.

WKBW Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams Knight.

Superintendent Williams Knight appeared before a packed house of leaders touting improved math and reading assessments among some of the most disadvantaged students in the city.

"These babies, who are the most needy group of children in our district, did it. They did it,” remarked Dr. Williams Knight. “I want our children reading. It's a game changer.”

The superintendent said among third graders, reading proficiency jumped from 33 to 40 percent last school year. In math, proficiency jumped from 13 percent to 21 percent.

WKBW Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams Knight

"We did. We, we — the village — we did it,” exclaimed Willaims Knight.

After her address, I asked the superintendent about reaching math and reading goals.

"I believe us staying with the science of reading strategies. It's not really a program. It's really just good old-fashioned teaching,” replied Williams Knight.

Williams Knight said she also wants to set the record straight, noting Buffalo high schoolers “do not get a special pass” when it comes to meeting graduation requirements.

WKBW Audience at State of Schools address.

"They are the state's requirements, our children take regents exams just like they do across New York State. Our principals, assistant principals, and counselors in high schools work really, really hard with our children, so I want to stop the false narrative. I think there are children across our state who take placement exams when they get to college that need extra support. It's not a Buffalo thing,” stated Willimas Knight.

Still, only four high schools in the district had a graduation rate of more than 90 percent.

“You notice she didn't announce graduation rates. I think they took a little bit of a hit, but if we can continue to grow with the third graders. I think we'll put ourselves in a great position,” remarked Speidel, parent.

Speidel is president of the District Parent Coordinating Council and running for an at-large school board seat.

WKBW Edward Speidel is president of the District Parent Coordinating Council.

He said parents want to see improvements in student suspensions. But he is pleased with a new absentee policy in the district.

“They'll have more adults showing up at the house talking to the families in person to try and solve that problem,” Speidel explained.

“We will also be going out to the homes and knocking on doors. It's not a punitive measure. It's going to be done in a supportive way,” commented Williams Knight.

Williams Knight also announced five new safety rules for fans at all city school sporting events. Students must be accompanied by an adult at all games. The changes follow troubles at last fall's high school football games.

WKBW Outside of All-High Stadium in Buffalo

“We are requiring parents and/or responsible adults to please attend the games with your children because your presence and watchful eye is needed. It's needed. This will help us with monitoring throughout the event,” noted Williams Knight.

Security checkpoints will also be in place along with security sweeps. Spectators will not be allowed to move in and out of the event and everyone will need to go through Evolv scanners before entering the event.

The superintendent also announced that Say Yes Buffalo is expanding its Little Scholars Preschool program into two more city schools, PS# 30 Frank Sedita School and PS# 97 Harvey Austin School.

WKBW Little Scholars program.

“Did I mention it was no cost,” declared Williams Knight.

WKBW Buffalo Schools State of Schools Address on Buffalo State campus Wednesday.

The significance of holding the address at Buffalo State, with the superintendent announcing that the campus would be the future home of PS 212 Leonardo daVinci High School in September of 2026.