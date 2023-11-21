‘We can treat other people as human beings’: Matthew’s Law expands access to fentanyl and xylazine test strips

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health has counted 322 opioid-related overdose deaths through November 8, 2023 --- Now, a new law aims to save people from falling victim to accidental overdoses.

Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Matthew’s Law, expanding access to Narcan, as well as fentanyl and xylazine test strips, to local pharmacies and health care providers.

This would allow more people to receive free supplies that can test for Fentanyl in drugs before using them.

WKBW 2 million fentanyl test strips have been distributed through the New York state Department of Health-funded community-based programs from January to September 2023.

“My cousin Beau Miller passed away when he was 18 to an accidental overdose,” said founder of Accidental Angels Alexa Friedman. “He went out one night with friends, bought what he thought was Percocet for $25, but it ended up being 100% fentanyl.”

Friedman lost her cousin in May of 2022.

Alexa Friedman

At 20-years-old, her mission is now to help other people struggling with the same kind of addiction that took Beau’s life.

“It could have been avoided if there were something like this new law,” Freidman said.

“We can treat other people as human beings,” said Jennifer Garrigan with the Erie County Department of Health. “We are able to encourage and engage with people who may be seeking help.

WKBW Both the fentanyl and xylazine test strips can be obtained by anybody in need of them free of charge.

Garrigan feels Matthew’s Law is a great first step to help combat the growing number of overdose deaths we see in our own communities.

“About three [out of] four of our fatalities involve cocaine and fentanyl.”

The number of Erie County overdose deaths in 2023 continues to rise every day.

Over the past seven days, Buffalo Police have confirmed six overdose fatalities -- all of them were found with cocaine.

“The fentanyl test strips are the tool to know if there are drugs in what’s sitting in front of them that they may not be aware of,” said Chief Medical Officer of the Matters Network Joshua Lynch DO, FACAP.

The Matters network urges these people to be safe, by offering home delivered fentanyl and xylazine test strips for free.

WKBW Every small brown box is an order of the fentanyl and xylazine test strips ready to be shipped to people in need.

“If somebody is going to use cocaine, we recommend they test that cocaine to see if there’s fentanyl in it.”

The demand of these products has steadily increased since they started delivering the test strips months ago.

“We went from getting a couple hundred orders a day, at the most, to upwards of thousands of orders a day,” said Harm Reduction Specialist Mia Dickinson.

WKBW Both the fentanyl and xylazine test strips are used the same way, by testing water with a small amount of the substance that needs tested dissolved into it.

To get free Narcan, or fentanyl and xylazine test strips: send a text to 716-225-5473, call 716-858-7695, or order online at https://oasas.ny.gov/harm-reduction-delivered?utm_medium=DigBrandTrain&utm_source=OOH&utm_campaign=OASAS,FentanylHarm23