'We are regularly getting calls': Unprecedented domestic violence numbers

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Providers of domestic violence services are seeing a higher need for help. In fact, the Family Justice Center in Buffalo telling me they are seeing a spike.

“We are seeing unprecedented numbers of domestic violence,” wrote Catharine Miles-Kania, CEO, Family Justice Center of Erie County.

WKBW Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“No matter why it happens, abuse is never okay and it's never justified,” declares a message from an awareness video.

A powerful domestic violence message from a Community Services for Every1. This local agency offers domestic violence services.

CEO and President Mindy Cervoni of Community Services for Every1 tells me they support domestic violence victims with several services.

WKBW CEO and President Mindy Cervoni of Community Services for Every1.

“Are you seeing an escalation in more people seeking help?” Buckley asked. “We are. We are regularly getting calls from people who need support and I’m not sure if it's just people are becoming more aware that there are domestic violence supports and they actually have a way out. I don't know if it's because since COIVD there was been a huge uptick in domestic violence cases, and domestic violence homicides, so we're not really sure exactly what is prompting people to seek help, but we are very glad that they are,” replied Cervoni. “I think the word is spreading that ‘hey, I don't have to stay in this difficult situation.’”

According to national data, a woman is battered every nine seconds, and 4,000 are killed each year by their intimate partner, and 10 million children are also affected.

Child and Family Services, which runs Haven House, says they've had a 14-percent increase in the number of new residents at its shelter over this last year.

Haven House is a place for survivors and their children to live violence-free.

WKBW Tiffany Pavone, director, victim services, Child and Family Services.

“Why are you seeing such a high capacity at Have House right now?” Buckley questioned. “I don't know if I can put my finger on just one reason why that's happening. I think ever since the pandemic - that's kind of exasperated things and we've seen an uptick in all of our services,” replied Tiffany Pavone, director, victim services, Child and Family Services.

Pavone tells me there are 35 currently living at Haven House. The organization can connect those in need with other shelters if there's no space at Haven House. But abuse survivors might have to go out of Erie County for shelter.

“You don't turn anyone away?” Buckley asked. “No. So if anyone ever calls our hotline for whatever reason -- we're going to make sure we get them connected with the resources,” answered Pavone.

WKBW Haven House.

Many who experience domestic violence don't feel comfortable leaving their situation with the abuser telling them they can live without support and will have no place to live.

"None of that is true. We will find you housing. We will help you get a job. We will make sure that you and your family are safe and secure, and you start your life over in a non-abusive situation,” noted Cervoni.

Community Services for Every1 is getting ready to open the very first permanent housing for domestic abuse survivors in Buffalo this January at a 42-unit affordable housing complex on Broadway with 12 units set aside for domestic violence survivors.

WKBW Community for Every1.

“In fact, we have more applications than the actual number of units that we have set aside for this population, so that's just another piece of evidence that there is a huge growing need,” explained Cervoni.

If you need help here are some numbers you should call:

