‘We are not adjourning for a year’: Trial will move forward for Tops mass shooter

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — For the first time in more than two years, the racist Tops mass shooter appeared in a federal courtroom in Buffalo on Thursday as his death penalty case moves forward.

Payton Gendron is already serving a life sentence for killing ten Black people at the tops on Jefferson Avenue almost three years ago.

WKBW Tops mass shooting, May 14, 2022.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley found out jury selection will now take place months later than expected.

It’s been nearly three years since Gendron committed the massacre with an AR-15-style rifle.

WKBW Known as the "Jefferson Ten", victims of the May 14, 2022 mass shooting at Tops in Buffalo.

Gendron was brought into court wearing a tan color prison-issued uniform, not the orange we previously saw him wear during his time for his state court appearances in Erie County. He is an inmate at the Livingston County Jail in Geneseo, where he is serving his life sentence without the possibility of parole on state charges for the mass murders.

WKBW Payton Gendron's past appearence in State Supreme Court in Buffalo.

“The defendant has the right to waive his appearance in court, but not at the critical stage of proceedings,” remarked Attorney John Elmore. “The defendant has to be informed because if the defendant is not there, then that’s another reason for the case to be sent back and tried over again if there’s a conviction. So, the court wants to make sure that this case is only tried once.”

The court was filled with a number of family members of the ten black community members killed in the tops massacre on May 14, 2022.

Thursday, U.S. Judge Lawrence Vilardo outlined a number of pre-trial topics and denied the defense's request for a motion to delay the case for a full year, saying, “We are not adjourning for a year".

WKBW Inside U.S. Federal Courthouse lobby, Buffalo.

“The families that lost loved ones have been waiting a very, very long time for justice,” Elmore stated.

A member of Gendron's defense team, with extensive death penalty experience, told the judge they object to the trial scheduling, but the judge stated it's already been “put off for some time” and "all things must come to an end."

WKBW Gendron's defense team leaving federal courthouse Wednesday.

The judge ordering jury questionnaires will begin this October, not September, and will be reviewed in November and December by both the defense and prosecution. Potential jurors would be brought in for actual selection in January.

WKBW Attorney John Elmore.

I spoke with attorney Elmore, who is representing some of the families of those killed.

The victims’ families that come to court, they’re looking for finality. They lived the most terrible tragedy that anybody could ever live through in their life every time they come to court. They're upset. They have to relieve fateful day. They're looking for the case to be tried,”



WKBW Victims' family members leaving federal courthouse.

Elmore described the balance act the judge must conduct to make sure he offers a fair and speedy trial for the victims’ families and the defendant.

“The court has to weigh the defendant's right to a speedy trial as well as the public’s right to have a speedy trial,” Elmore noted. “What the judge did was he didn’t adjourn the case for the full year that the defense required, but he adjourned it in the amount he felt was reasonable time for them to prepare.”

WKBW Family members of Tops mass shooting victims leaving the courthouse.

There will be Roper hearings held in early May. This will address the mental capacity of offenders who are under 18 when they commit crimes. Roper v. Simmons was a Supreme Court case. Elmore describes it as a person 17 years old cannot be held mentally responsible to commit a capital crime.

In May, both the prosecution and defense will present witnesses who will provide expert testimony about brain development.

The defense team is also seeking a change in venue motion, but it notified the judge Thursday that their request is not “complete” and plan to submit the full request by June 2. The judge said that once it is submitted, he will give the government until July 21 to respond, and then the defense rebuttal August 11 with oral arguments to follow.

