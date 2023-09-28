‘We are mobilizing and preparing for the possibility': Impact of potential government shutdown

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some federal leaders are warning that a government shutdown could be devastating to working families.

U.S. Senator Kristen Gillibrand (NY) briefed reporters Thursday saying Republicans in Congress continue to fail to pass a funding bill while “livelihoods of hard-working Americans hang in the balance.”

WKBW U.S. Capitol

More than 70,000 federal employees about 30,000 service members live and work in New York State. That includes TSA workers, air traffic controllers, law enforcement officials, health care and scientists, and childcare workers could all face furloughs or be forced to work without pay if there’s a shutdown.

If Congress fails to pass a funding package the shutdown could happen Sunday.

“If these federal workers aren't working, all these places they go for lunch and for dinner and for dropping off their dry cleaning and bringing their kids to daycare, all of that becomes at risk and all of those surrounding businesses begin to fail,” remarked Gillibrand.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer also issued a warning saying a government shutdown would “hurt every corner of New York State”.

Other agencies that benefit from federal funding could also be affected by a shutdown.

WKBW Catherine Schick, public relations, FeedMore WNY.

“We are mobilizing and preparing for the possibility of a government shutdown,” remarked Catherine Schick, public relations, FeedMore WNY.

Working poor and those living in poverty could be hit hard by a government shutdown.

That’s why I headed to FeedMore WNY in Buffalo to find out what could happen to the thousands of clients who rely on help from the agency.

WKBW Inside FeedMore WNY.

“Hunger is already a pervasive problem right here in Western New York, and just to shed some light on how pervasive it really is, last year alone FeedMore WNY assisted 197,500 individuals,” Schick explained.

FeedMore also relies on government funding and products to help feed the community.

“And if there were to be a shutdown, and especially a prolonged shutdown, there could be a scenario where FeedMore WNY would be forced to borrow funds or rely more heavily on additional support from the community in order to continue to serving our food-insecure neighbors,” Schick noted.

WKBW Inside FeedMore WNY.

Some of those FeedMore clients also rely on another program known as WIC (Women, Infants & Children Support).

Catholic Charities operates in Erie, Chautauqua, and Niagara counties serving about 25,000 women with supplemental nutrition help for infants and children, but I’ve learned that program will not be interrupted by a potential government shutdown.

"Confirming that the program will go on as usual, even if things shut down, WIC doors will remain open,” described Julie Lulek, senior director, Catholic Charities.

WKBW Julie Lulek, senior director, Catholic Charities.

Lulek tells me they received a reassurance letter from the state's WIC program saying in part; "A federal government shutdown will not have an immediate impact on normal WIC operations in New York State. WIC-approved stores will continue to accept WIC benefits."

More than 400,000 rely on the program statewide.

WKBW WIC program.

“But they just reassured us that staff and participants are going to be able to carry on with their WIC benefits,” Lulek noted.

“Is that a big sigh of relief right now for you here?” Buckley asked. “Oh, absolutely. I think we have, with the number of participants that are in the program, that are receiving assistance for food 25,000 annually. That's a lot of people that could impact if we did close on down but there will be no impact,” responded Lulek.

But other areas that could affect you if there's a government shutdown:

