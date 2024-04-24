'We are a resource' The Tool Library launches $1 million capital campaign to buy storefront building

BUFFALO, NY — The Tool Library launches a $1 million capital campaign to buy building for more space and offerings for members.

The library wants to raise $500,000 by July to buy into the lease, so they need Western New York's help.

The possible expansion will bring DIY Workshops and more space for the library which has seen exponential growth.

"We will be able to offer our members and the broader community more space to do the building and the borrowing that needs to get done to build the community we want," said Lissa Rhodes, Operations Manager of the Tool Library.

The library hopes to raise the other half of a million dollars by next year.

"We want to make sure that we are a resource to people fixing up their homes, growing their food, or trying to improve the community through a project in their neighborhood," said Darren Cotton, Executive Director of the Tool Library.

Cotton started the library to bring affordable tools to those who needed them.

Now members can check out tools at prices that will save them thousands if not millions.

According to lenders, the library helped save members 730,000 dollars last year and over the library's 13-year history, more than 2.5 million dollars of savings.

To borrow from the library you need a membership, the lowest cost is $30 to be able to check out 5 tools at once, the next tier is $75 for 25 tools at once and the final tier is $150 for 50 tools.

There is a scholarship available too, which you can find here.

The library is also hosting a tools and bake sale on April 27 from 1 to 7 pm at 2626 Main Street.

