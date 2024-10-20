'We all just decided to help': McKinley students give back to a neighbor in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As early as 9 a.m. is for most teens, volunteers from McKinley High School were eager to give back on a Saturday morning.

"And I live right down the street so this is my community," said Manni Reed, a Senior at McKinley. "When I heard about it I was excited."

Reed and about two dozen other students pitched in with shovels, gloves and weed whackers in hand to help clean up a lawn on Clinton Street that needed some extra love.

Tony Jones The property on Clinton Street



"It's just something I really wanted to help with," said Reed. "I called my friends really early this morning and they were like you know what we're gonna come too, so we all just decided to help and pitch in."

Volunteers from Re-Tree were on hand to help out as well.

"Seeing a smile on people's faces when we do finish working and making it look nice and whatnot, just making people happy," said Liliana Thiele, McKinley Junior.