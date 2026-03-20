BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NCAA Tournament began on Thursday and continues on Saturday in Downtown Buffalo. On Friday's off-day between games, out-of-town basketball fans explored the area and discovered why it is called the City of Good Neighbors.

"Visit Buffalo" had a surprise for fans, and I got a front-row seat to the show of Buffalo hospitality. Many fans flocked to the birthplace of the Buffalo wing, where the organization was ready to lay out the welcome mat.

"We are just going around, just showing the goodwill of Buffalo," Patrick Kaler said.

Kaler, the president and CEO of Visit Buffalo, and his team were on hand at the Anchor Bar on Friday. They surprised visiting fans with free meals and a side of Buffalo hospitality.

"I like to go out and buy them wings, buy them a beer, and maybe just show the goodwill that Buffalo has," Kaler said. "This is part of our random acts of kindness that we like to do when we've got big events and lots of people coming in from out of town."

WATCH: Visit Buffalo treats basketball fans to a taste of Buffalo, picks up tabs at Queen City hot spots

Visit Buffalo treats basketball fans to a taste of Buffalo, picks up tabs at Queen City hot spots

Among the lucky fans selected were Kara Borovich and her sons, Will Borovich and Bennett Borovich. They traveled from East Lansing, Michigan, to cheer on her husband, an assistant coach at Michigan State.

"It's been great. Everybody's super friendly and super nice," Kara Borovich said.

Borovich says the free wings were the perfect addition to what has already been a memorable family visit.

"It was amazing. That's never happened anywhere we've lived or visited ever, so that was really exciting," Borovich said.

"They were really good," said Will Borovich

"I liked the Buffalo wings the best. I like the spice, it's not too hot," added Bennett.

Also receiving a free lunch on Friday were Chris Rivers and his sons, Teddy Rivers and Charlie Rivers, from Charlotte, North Carolina. The family was not in town for the tournament, but rather passing through from a hockey trip in Toronto. Chris Rivers told me the free wings were a nice surprise.

"It's really exciting for us. I think for the boys, the hospitality and people being so warm and inviting while we are visiting a new city, it's really special," Chris Rivers said.

Visit Buffalo continued its generosity at Big Ditch Brewing Company on Huron Street and Banshee Irish Pub on Franklin. The organization proved "That's Buffalo for you" isn't just a slogan; on Friday, it was a lunch tab.

"Really we just want them to go away, saying, you know what, I had a great experience in Buffalo," Kaler said. "They took great care of us, and you know what, they actually bought me a plate of wings too."