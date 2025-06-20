Updated plans revealed for Buffalo’s North Aud Block Development

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 15 years after the demolition of the Memorial Auditorium, new plans have emerged for the North Aud Block in Downtown Buffalo, a site that has remained an empty pit for years.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) announced that an updated vision for a $189 million mixed-use project will be presented to the Buffalo Planning Board later this month.

The project, developed by Pennrose, aims to enhance the 1.85-acre site at Canalside. The new plans diverge from an earlier design submitted in 2023, sparking interest and discussion among residents and workers in the area.

Interviews I conducted at Canalside with community members revealed mixed reactions to the new proposal.

"I like the original design better," said Amanda Anderson.

Jim Nuwer, who lives near the North Aud Block, expressed that any progress on the site would be a boon for Canalside.

"Any kind of progress where we can see people living and working down here is better than what we presently have,” Nuwer said.

Mark Wendell, president of the ECHDC, expressed enthusiasm regarding the updated plans. He noted that the revision reduces both the number of buildings and apartments while expanding outdoor public spaces.

"This great plaza that Pennrose should be developing will give people an opportunity to enjoy our Canalside," Wendell said, emphasizing features like landscaping, shading, and a sloped lawn.

The ECHDC shared that modifications to the project were made as part of a comprehensive site development and increased costs. The upcoming presentation to the planning board will detail the materials selected for the project, which will incorporate high-end finishes, including terracotta masonry to harmonize with existing structures.

Once the plans are reviewed by the planning board, they will go to the ECHDC board for approval. The goal is to have construction underway by October, which is expected to take approximately 30 months.

Despite concerns about other large-scale projects at Canalside, such as the Heritage Point project, Wendell remains optimistic about the North Aud Block's future.

"I’m pretty confident," he said. "Pennrose has a really great track record across New York City all the way to Buffalo."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.