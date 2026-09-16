Union workers picket Catholic Health over contract dispute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Union healthcare workers held an information picket outside Sister's Hospital on Main Street in Buffalo, demanding a new contract from Catholic Health at two nursing facilities.

Local 1199 SEIU represents about 200 workers at St. Catherine Laboure in Buffalo and the McAuley Residence in Kenmore.

WKBW 1199 SEIU holds informational picket.

"Out here on this picket line – Catholic Health has lost their mind," union workers chanted.

Contract talks have been underway for nearly 20 weeks, but union members say Catholic Health isn't listening.

Shameka Burnette-Matthews, 1199 SEIU administrative organizer and lead negotiator, said the workers want to reach a resolution.

"We'd like to have an agreement right now. We don't want to be out here. These ladies here — they work inside. They'd like to be inside taking care of their residents," said Burnette-Matthews.

WKBW Shameka Burnette-Matthews, 1199 SEIU administrative organizer and lead negotiator.

Burnette-Matthews said wages at the facilities lag behind other healthcare employers.

"Right now, our Catholic Health nursing homes are some of the lowest paid with the minimal benefit, so we want to help to change that," Burnette-Matthews said.

Crystal Luper, a certified nursing assistant who has worked at the St. Catherine Laboure facility for 17 years, said the pay disparity has driven workers away.

WKBW Crystal Luper, a certified nursing assistant who has worked at the St. Catherine Laboure.

"It's very discouraging. People have left the facility because they were getting paid at a lower rate," said Luper.

At the heart of the contract dispute is a push for childcare benefits. The union wants Catholic Health to contribute to its childcare fund, which they say would cost less than $40,000 a year.

Luper said the lack of childcare support puts workers in a difficult position.

"Childcare fund is so important because we have young ladies here that are currently pregnant, and they don't know if they should choose between keeping their job when they come back, going somewhere else because they don't know about their daycare situation," said Luper.

WATCH: Union workers picket Catholic Health over contract dispute

Union workers picket Catholic Health over contract dispute

Jesse Jackson, also a certified nursing assistant at the St. Catherine Laboure facility, echoed that concern.

"You can't keep people here if you can't keep nobody having to watch your kids. You know, I mean, we need help. Child care is very expensive,” said Jackson.

Burnette-Matthews said Catholic Health currently offers no childcare assistance, while 1199 SEIU already has a childcare fund benefit in place at a number of its other facilities.

WKBW Union picket signs.

A Catholic Health spokesperson told me the company does not want to pay into a fund that would benefit healthcare workers at facilities Catholic Health does not operate. In a written statement, Catholic Health said it believes a final agreement with the union is in sight.

"The McAuley Residence and St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center have been working through the details of two new agreements with local union SEIU 1199. While we still believe agreements are in sight, the union has decided to hold an informational picket for its members.



We respect our associates' legal right to participate in lawful informational picketing. Our primary responsibility remains the care and well-being of our residents so we have plans in place to ensure normal operations continue with minimal disruption to those we serve.



As negotiations with the union continue, we remain focused on supporting our associates, delivering exceptional care for our residents, and working constructively toward a successful resolution for the overall sustainability of the health system."



Catholic Health

The union expects to return to negotiations with Catholic Health on Oct. 2.

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