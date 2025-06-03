'Unacceptable': City of Buffalo facing scrutiny for failing to use lead remediation funds effectively

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo is facing scrutiny from state lawmakers for failing to use lead remediation funds effectively over the last four years.

According to a report from the Investigative Post, the city was awarded the $2 million grant in 2021, but the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) has only managed to remove lead hazards from 18 of the targeted 110 residences. As the July 4 deadline approaches to use the funds, the city has utilized just a quarter of the allocated funds.

Breana Hargrave, a 30-year-old who was diagnosed with lead poisoning as a toddler, expressed her disappointment regarding the city's sluggish progress.

"It saddens me because you would think that something that big and extreme would be gone by now," Hargrave said.

According to the New York State Department of Health, Buffalo's water contains three times more lead than that of Flint, Michigan, highlighting the urgent need for action in addressing lead exposure in the community.

Local leaders, including NYS Senator April Baskin, are demanding accountability from city officials.

"Turning back over a million dollars to the federal government because people want to put red tape in place, or not pay attention to issues that aren't directly impacting them, is unacceptable," Baskin said.

City officials, however, maintain that claims of inaction are misleading.

BURA issued the following statement:

"Beginning in 2021, the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) began administering the federally funded Lead Hazard Reduction Program (LHRP) under the previous administration to address childhood lead exposure and improve housing conditions across the City of Buffalo. In 2024, BURA secured a one-year extension from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to increase eligibility and expand the program’s reach to serve more households in more neighborhoods.



These program enhancements led to a measurable increase in applications, services delivered, and overall program impact. Building on that momentum, BURA formally submitted a second request to HUD to continue expanding the program and to ensure that even more residents across the city could benefit from services.

Given the program’s improved performance and initial positive indications from HUD, BURA anticipated another extension would be granted. However, BURA was recently notified that no further extensions of the current grant would be permitted.



Despite this decision, the city remains on track to draw down significant portions of the remaining funds by November 2025. When accounting for the money already spent and projected expenditures through the final months of the program, it is estimated that $1.25 million will be expended.



The suggestion that the city has been inactive or negligent is inaccurate. In fact, since receiving the 2024 extension, the city significantly expanded the program’s accessibility, streamlined outreach and eligibility, and maximized the number of homes receiving lead remediation.



To ensure no lapse in services for residents once the current grant sunsets, BURA has partnered with Erie County’s Lead Safe Program to establish a seamless referral process so Buffalo families can continue accessing vital resources through the County’s ongoing efforts." - Hope Young-Watkins

