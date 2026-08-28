BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited FeedMore Western New York in Buffalo to highlight the financial strain families face as food prices and other costs continue to climb.

"Our country is experiencing a cost-of-living crisis," Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand said she blames President Trump's tariffs and the war for skyrocketing inflation.

WKBW Senator Gillibrand appearing with FeedMore's Colin Bishop & Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan Friday.

"Every grocery bill, every utility payment, every tank of gas costs more than it did just a couple of years ago," Gillibrand said.

The senator pointed out a recent report from the Joint Economic Committee to underscore the financial burden on New York households.

"Earlier this week, a report from the Joint Economic Committee found that New York families have spent over $5,000 more for goods and services due to rising costs under President Trump," she said.

WKBW Grocery store.

Gillibrand appeared inside the FeedMore WNY warehouse in Buffalo. She has already secured more than $5 million for a new FeedMore facility.

The organization delivers 1 million pounds of food each month across four counties.

WATCH: U.S. Senator Gillibrand visits FeedMore WNY to highlight rising costs

U.S. Senator Gillibrand visits FeedMore WNY to highlight rising costs

Fruit and vegetable prices alone have jumped a little more than 6% while wages have remained flat.

Gillibrand shared the story of a constituent facing impossible choices because of high grocery costs.

WKBW Food bins at FeedMore.

"One New Yorker from Syracuse, Tricia, told me high grocery costs are forcing her to choose between putting food on her table and paying her utility bills," Gillibrand said.

FeedMore's Collin Bishop said those situations are not uncommon.

"Those are real-life situations where we constantly hear from individuals who are making those tough decisions," Bishop explained.

Bishop said 1 in 5 kids need additional food assistance.

WKBW FeedMore's Collin Bishop.

When I asked how powerless she feels as a lawmaker unable to push back on inflation, Gillibrand pushed back on the premise.

"We're not powerless. We have our voices, and that's why meeting here with advocates to talk about feeding American families is my priority. If Americans continue to push back and tell President Trump to end this chaotic, senseless, illegal, unauthorized war, if we can force the President to stop focusing on money for bombs, but instead money for food, or money for housing, or money for health care, maybe we can have an impact," Gillibrand answered.

WKBW Food bin at FeedMore WNY.

The senator is demanding Trump end what she calls chaotic conflicts and lower costs for American families.

I reached out to area Republican Congressional leaders Nick Langworthy and Claudia Tenney but have not heard back.

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