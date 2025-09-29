Two longstanding Buffalo restaurants, The Steer and Lake Effect Diner, hit the market for $2.49M

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two beloved Buffalo restaurants that have served the University District for decades are now for sale.

The Lake Effect Diner and The Steer have been listed for $2.49 million by owner Tucker Curtin, who has operated the establishments for more than 20 years.

The Lake Effect Diner on Main Street has been serving nostalgic food and atmosphere since Curtin relocated the vintage 1952 Mountainview diner car from Pennsylvania to Buffalo in 2001.

"It's a grand piece of Americana," Curtin said, "You know there are very few restaurants that can bring you back in time, and this is certainly one that can."

The diner sits across from The Steer parking lot, another longstanding restaurant that Curtin has been part of since 1993. The Steer originally opened in 1969.

"They've been the anchor up here for many, many years, and I've been very fortunate to be a part of it," Curtin said.

After decades of ownership, Curtin said it's time to move on from the restaurants that have become fixtures in Buffalo's dining scene.

Carmelo Parlato with Gurney Becker & Bourne is handling the listing and described the properties as move-in ready for potential buyers.

"They're completely ready to go, remodeled," Parlato said. "Everything is brand new, they're fully equipped."

The Lake Effect Diner includes a dining room, large kitchen and a production facility. The Steer offers two stories of newly updated restaurant space, two kitchens, three bars and two outdoor patios.

"This is very unique," Parlato said. "It definitely has a really cool vintage historical aspect to it, also probably the most turnkey restaurant that I've ever listed."

While the properties are being sold as a package, Parlato said the buildings can be separated at a higher price point for buyers interested in just one establishment.

Curtin said he's optimistic about the future of the restaurants under new ownership.

"I'm hoping that someone comes along and takes it to the next level for me, and doubles my success that I've had up here," he said.

Both restaurants will remain open while the sale process continues.