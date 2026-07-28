BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two state assemblymen from Buffalo are demanding direct intervention from the state in the Buffalo Public School District and city school board, following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a top district leader against the former superintendent and a current board member.

The superintendent resigned immediately after the complaint was filed.

WKBW Buffalo Board of Education.

Assemblymen Pat Burke and Jon Rivera are both calling on the New York State Education Department (NYSED) to step in.

"We need direct intervention and we need accountability," Rivera said.

"I think they need to be on the clock. This isn't. This cannot continue like this any longer," Burke said.

Rivera said the problems run deeper than the harassment complaint.

"And it's clear that there's mismanagement. It's clear that there's a brokenness between the administration of the school system and the residents of the city of Buffalo, whose children or they themselves are part of the school system," Rivera said.

WATCH: Two assemblymembers call for state to intervene with BPS & school board

Two assemblymembers call for state to intervene with BPS & school board

Burke is asking the state education commissioner to appoint a "special advisor" to oversee the search for the next superintendent and to provide training for board members.

"When the schools are a mess, the city is a mess, and so we have to do better here," Burke said.

Burke warned that if the board cannot meet that standard, more significant changes may be necessary.

WKBW Assemblyman Pat Burke wrote to the NYSED commissioner.

"If they can't do that, then we should really talk about changing the governance structure of Buffalo Public Schools. Because if you fail a kid at four or five years old, you fail them for the rest of their lives," Burke said

Rivera said he plans to go further with formal legislation.

"We are going to put forth legislation that is going to call upon an independent monitor for the Buffalo Public School system," Rivera said.

Since late last week, rumors had been circulating that State Education Commissioner Dr. Betty Rosa would be in Buffalo this week.

WKBW New York State Education Commissioner Dr. Betty Rosa.

I confirmed with New York State Education that the commissioner will be here on Wednesday. I also received confirmation of that from Rivera.

When asked whether he would be part of those meetings, Rivera said he most likely would be involved.

"I just received a communication from the mayor yesterday about it, so we're working on it now," Rivera said.

Rivera expressed hope that the district would be forthcoming with the commissioner.

"I'm hopeful that they're open. I'm hoping that they're gonna be transparent with her and give her the information that she's seeking," Rivera said.

The state education commissioner previously wrote directly to the school board president, asking the board to hold off on voting last week to replace the North District seat. The board moved ahead anyway, selecting Roscoe Henderson to fill the position.

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