'Turned my life upside down': Buffalo Police Officer shares mental health struggles, now spreading awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Romair Parrett went from putting on a Buffalo Police uniform every day to protect our community to not being able to get out of bed.

"It changed my life, turned my life upside down," said Parrett, who works in C District. "Constant panic attacks, constant worry. Waking up in the morning shaking. Just a constant panic throughout my full day."

He started his own foundation five years ago, called the Reach for Ro Foundation, helping him give back to the community.

Taylor Epps Romair Parrett Sr. and Jr.



But all of that had to stop, so he could get help and take care of himself.

"We see so much on the daily and we kinda compartmentalize it and sooner or later it comes out and we don't even realize how much damage it's doing to us until it actually comes out," said Parrett.

Mental health is something the department is very focused on right now.

Taylor Epps Alphonso Wright became Buffalo Police Commissioner on January 14, 2025



"We've had problems in the past with their mental health, so that's the first thing I'll do, I want to address their mental health and try to help them as much as possible," said new Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright.

Parrett is now getting help and is back on the job. And he's already back with his first Reach for Ro Foundation event, a mental health awareness seminar.

"Just to bring awareness to real-life situations that can happen to anybody and try to reach an audience to they know it can happen to them," said Parrett.

Romair Parrett Flyer for Parrett's mental health seminar



He and other community members will share the challenges they've faced.

"There's a lot to share, just keeping people encouraged and letting them know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel," said Wednesday Holmes, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The event is free and open to anyone, being held at 3189 Main Street in Buffalo at 3 p.m.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is always help available.

